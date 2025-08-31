Severe Monsoon Woes: India Faces Floods, Landslides, and Rain Disruptions
Recent downpours have exacerbated flood conditions across parts of India, causing severe disruptions in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Floodwaters have inundated areas, blocking roads and closing educational institutions. Chief Ministers have urged for assistance, as safety alerts and warnings remain active with persistent rainfall expected to continue.
Sunday's relentless downpour has intensified flood-related challenges in various parts of India, as overflowing rivers have submerged new territories, blocked vital roadways, and led to school closures. Punjab, stricken by flash floods, received additional rainfall, worsening the deluge.
In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, a landslide caused by heavy rain blocked tunnels associated with a power project, trapping 11 people. Himachal Pradesh, already grappling with landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods this monsoon season, is on heightened alert with forecasts predicting extremely heavy rains alongside warnings for potential landslides, flash floods, and land subsides.
Meanwhile, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, experienced heavy rains resulting from a cloudburst, leading to flight diversions. The IMD continues to predict above-normal rainfall, signalling no immediate respite from adverse weather conditions, as states brace for ongoing downpours and associated repercussions.
