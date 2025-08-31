Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open: Tennis Titans Face Off

On the eighth day of the U.S. Open, Jessica Pegula secured her spot in the quarter-finals, defeating fellow American Ann Li 6-1 6-2. This marks her third appearance at this stage of the tournament, proving her consistent performance on the international stage.

As play commenced under partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of approximately 23 degrees Celsius, the competition heated up. Top athletes, including Fritz, Townsend, Djokovic, Sinner, and Swiatek, faced tough challenges, with some navigating their way through injuries.

The intense showdown between Osaka and Gauff looms as highlights from the matches continue to capture attention worldwide. The U.S. Open remains a hub of excitement and drama, solidifying its reputation in the global sporting arena.