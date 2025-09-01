Left Menu

Severe Weather Strikes Rajasthan: Victims of Lightning and Floods

Severe weather in Rajasthan left two dead from lightning strikes and another missing in flood currents. Areas including Jaipur experienced heavy rainfall, with Jalore recording the highest at 118.5 mm. The active monsoon is expected to bring further rain to the region in the coming days.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, severe weather conditions have once again wreaked havoc across Rajasthan. Two individuals were struck fatally by lightning, while another was swept away by strong river currents as widespread rainfall hit the state on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department reported that Jalore saw the highest rainfall at 118.5 mm, with other regions like Pilani and Hanumangarh also experiencing significant precipitation. This unrelenting rain has brought light to moderate downpours across several districts, including Jaipur.

Officials warn that the monsoon system, currently active over northwest Rajasthan, will continue to impact the region. The forecast suggests that eastern and western parts, including Jodhpur and Bikaner, will witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

