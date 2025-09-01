Left Menu

Tragic ATV Park Accident in Alabama Claims Two Lives, Injures Seven Children

In a tragic accident at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Alabama, two adults were killed and seven children injured when their ATV collided with another vehicle. The driver, who was the father of all seven children, died at the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident.

In a devastating accident over the weekend, two adults lost their lives, and seven children sustained injuries at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Alabama, according to local authorities. An ATV with nine occupants collided with another vehicle, overturned, and struck a tree at the off-road facility.

The male driver, identified as the father of all seven children, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, while an adult female, later identified as the mother of three of the children, succumbed to her injuries at a Birmingham trauma center.

Emergency medical teams faced challenges accessing the remote site. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, overseeing the investigation, urged safe ATV usage. The park, situated northeast of Birmingham, remains one of the South's largest private off-road locations.

