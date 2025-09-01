Left Menu

Catastrophic Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of 622 people and injured over 1,500 others. This disaster compounds the challenges faced by a nation already struggling with humanitarian crises. Rescuers are striving to reach remote areas hardest hit by the quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:42 IST
Catastrophic Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragedy that has rocked eastern Afghanistan, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has resulted in at least 622 deaths and over 1,500 injuries, according to official Afghan sources.

The quake, which struck a region historically prone to natural disasters, has led to a desperate search for survivors amidst widespread devastation. Helicopters have been deployed to assist in rescue operations as fears grow of even larger casualty figures emerging in the days to come.

With little to no international aid received, Afghanistan faces immense challenges as it continues to grapple with its existing humanitarian crises in the aftermath of the earthquake.

TRENDING

1
Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

 India
2
Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

 Global
3
Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

 India
4
India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025