Catastrophic Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

In a tragedy that has rocked eastern Afghanistan, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has resulted in at least 622 deaths and over 1,500 injuries, according to official Afghan sources.

The quake, which struck a region historically prone to natural disasters, has led to a desperate search for survivors amidst widespread devastation. Helicopters have been deployed to assist in rescue operations as fears grow of even larger casualty figures emerging in the days to come.

With little to no international aid received, Afghanistan faces immense challenges as it continues to grapple with its existing humanitarian crises in the aftermath of the earthquake.