Urgent Call for Action at COP30: Bridging the Divide for Climate Change

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago warns of the urgent need for global cooperation to address climate change. He highlights political and financial divides, especially between developed and developing nations. Encouraging a focus on pollution control, he speaks on creating jobs and a greener economy through climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago issued a stark warning on the necessity of global collaboration to address climate change, emphasizing the precarious scarcity of time without concerted effort. He criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's consistent disengagement from international climate negotiations.

Highlighting the historical divide between developed and developing countries, Lago stressed the urgent need for wealthy nations to support cleaner growth in poorer nations, marking this as crucial to bridging the enduring political chasm.

As COP30 prepares to convene in Belem, Brazil, the spotlight shifts to pollution control and its role in harmonizing health and climate goals, while also driving economic growth and fostering international cooperation for affordable environmental solutions.

