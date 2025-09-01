Aid Flotilla Bound for Gaza Returns to Port Amid Stormy Seas

An aid flotilla that set sail for Gaza on Sunday has returned to Barcelona due to inclement weather, organizers announced on Monday. The flotilla, carrying pro-Palestinian activists including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, was forced to delay its mission as stormy conditions threatened the safety of smaller boats.

The initiative, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission, aimed to break Israel's longstanding naval blockade and deliver essential supplies to the war-torn enclave. Among the activists is Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, who expressed commitment to the cause despite the setback.

Israel, which has maintained the blockade since 2007 to prevent arms from reaching Hamas, views such efforts as supporting the militant group. Israeli authorities previously dismissed similar initiatives, including one involving Thunberg, as propaganda attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)