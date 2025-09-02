Left Menu

Sound Bites: How Acoustics Influence Taste and Appetite

An Italian exhibition examines how sound impacts taste perception, with interactive experiences demonstrating the role of auditory cues in how we savor food. Concurrently, the EU plans satellite deployments to counter GPS jamming threats, following an incident involving the EU Commission President's aircraft.

Updated: 02-09-2025 10:27 IST
An innovative exhibition in northern Italy is challenging traditional notions of taste by delving into the auditory aspects of food experiences. The event, held at the MUSE science museum in Trento, is titled 'Food Sound' and highlights how the sounds associated with eating—from the crunch of fresh produce to the sizzling of cooking—can influence appetite and flavor perception.

The exhibition seeks to educate visitors on the interplay between sense modalities, showcasing how auditory stimuli can modify both emotional reactions and food preferences. Patrizia Famà, the director of the museum's Office of Public Programmes, emphasized the role of neuroscience in reshaping culinary understanding, just as it has in psychology and economics.

Away from the world of food, the European Union is reinforcing its satellite capabilities to combat GPS interference. This move comes after the GPS system aboard EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft experienced jamming suspected to be linked to Russian interference, according to Bulgarian authorities.

