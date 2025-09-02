Afghanistan's Earthquake Aftermath: How Building Practices Impact Survival

The recent earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with at least 800 confirmed dead and 2,000 injured, as confirmed by Taliban-led health authorities. The earthquake, which struck near Jalalabad just before midnight local time, had a magnitude of 6.0 and a shallow epicenter, leading to intense surface shaking.

Most fatalities occurred as victims, asleep at home, were crushed under collapsing structures. The remote and mountainous terrain, coupled with landslide-induced road blockages, complicates rescue efforts and the accuracy of the death toll. The region, located in the seismically active Himalaya and Hindu Kush mountains, is prone to such disasters due to tectonic activity between the Eurasian and Indian plates.

The tragedy highlights the critical need for improved building practices in Afghanistan. Current construction utilizing local materials without adherence to building codes significantly increases vulnerability. Examples from Nepal, where cost-effective earthquake-resilient designs are implemented, could guide efforts to enhance safety and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)