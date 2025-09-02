Rescue Efforts Intensify in Quake-Hit Afghanistan Amid Global Aid Response
Efforts to reach isolated Afghan villages following a devastating earthquake are being thwarted by rough terrain and bad weather. Aid, including from Britain, China, and India, is challenged by overwhelmed local health systems. The disaster prompts global pledges as Taliban resources are strained further.
Rescue missions are intensifying in Afghanistan's remote mountain villages, heavily affected by a recent earthquake. The tremor, which struck the Kunar region, has left over 800 dead and thousands injured. With terrains and harsh weather obstructing aid, a coordinated effort is necessary.
Britain, China, and India are stepping up to offer disaster relief, but local health systems are operating beyond capacity. WHO highlights the challenges in aid delivery, while UNICEF mobilizes essential supplies for the vulnerable, especially children, in the wake of the calamity.
The Taliban government, already stretched by a decrease in foreign aid and deportations, is collaborating with national and international agencies to manage the crisis. Road damage and continued aftershocks are complicating these efforts, requiring a swift yet organized global response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
