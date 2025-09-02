Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan
A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has claimed 1,124 lives and left 3,251 injured. The disaster has also resulted in the destruction of over 8,000 homes, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported. Relief efforts are underway as humanitarian groups respond to the widespread devastation in the region.
A devastating earthquake has struck Afghanistan, leading to significant human and structural loss. Reports indicate that the death toll has reached 1,124, as confirmed by the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Tuesday.
In addition to the fatalities, a further 3,251 individuals have suffered injuries. Over 8,000 houses have been reduced to rubble, highlighting the magnitude of the calamity, officials said.
As the humanitarian organization continues its relief operations, the affected communities are grappling with the scope of recovery needed post-disaster.
