Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake has struck Afghanistan, leading to significant human and structural loss. Reports indicate that the death toll has reached 1,124, as confirmed by the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Tuesday.

In addition to the fatalities, a further 3,251 individuals have suffered injuries. Over 8,000 houses have been reduced to rubble, highlighting the magnitude of the calamity, officials said.

As the humanitarian organization continues its relief operations, the affected communities are grappling with the scope of recovery needed post-disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)