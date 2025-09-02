Noida Authority's Stray Dog Management Initiative

The Noida Authority has embarked on a mission to effectively manage the city's stray dog population through a detailed survey, officials announced. The focus will be on improving sterilisation, vaccination, and management efforts, with the participation of local associations and animal welfare NGOs.

New measures include the introduction of a toll-free helpline and the construction of dedicated dog shelters to house biting and rabies-infected animals. Additionally, designated feeding points for stray dogs will be established, and anti-rabies vaccination drives are underway to maintain dog health records.

Animal welfare activists and local residents have expressed support for these initiatives, highlighting the shared responsibility towards public safety and animal welfare. The engagement of RWAs and AOAs is expected to foster a cooperative approach in managing stray dogs efficiently.