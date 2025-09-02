Left Menu

Himalayan Glacial Lakes: Urgent Monitoring Needed Amidst Climate Changes

The Central Water Commission of India reports alarming expansion trends in over 400 Himalayan glacial lakes, requiring vigilant monitoring due to risks of sudden floods. Factors like increased rainfall have already triggered landslides and disrupted lives. Comprehensive monitoring systems and cross-border cooperation are crucial in addressing this climate-driven issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:08 IST
Himalayan Glacial Lakes: Urgent Monitoring Needed Amidst Climate Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has highlighted concerning developments in over 400 glacial lakes across the Indian Himalayas. This alarming expansion poses a significant risk as these lakes could potentially unleash sudden floods, endangering lives and infrastructure.

The report from June 2025 outlines that 432 glacial lakes across regions like Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh show increased water spread, an effect attributed to climate change. The CWC emphasizes the critical need for real-time monitoring systems and early-warning mechanisms for downstream communities.

Recent catastrophic flooding incidents in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand further underscore the urgency for action. The CWC calls for enhanced coordination among national and state disaster management authorities and seeks transnational cooperation with neighboring countries to manage shared water resources effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025