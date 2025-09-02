Himalayan Glacial Lakes: Urgent Monitoring Needed Amidst Climate Changes
The Central Water Commission of India reports alarming expansion trends in over 400 Himalayan glacial lakes, requiring vigilant monitoring due to risks of sudden floods. Factors like increased rainfall have already triggered landslides and disrupted lives. Comprehensive monitoring systems and cross-border cooperation are crucial in addressing this climate-driven issue.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has highlighted concerning developments in over 400 glacial lakes across the Indian Himalayas. This alarming expansion poses a significant risk as these lakes could potentially unleash sudden floods, endangering lives and infrastructure.
The report from June 2025 outlines that 432 glacial lakes across regions like Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh show increased water spread, an effect attributed to climate change. The CWC emphasizes the critical need for real-time monitoring systems and early-warning mechanisms for downstream communities.
Recent catastrophic flooding incidents in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand further underscore the urgency for action. The CWC calls for enhanced coordination among national and state disaster management authorities and seeks transnational cooperation with neighboring countries to manage shared water resources effectively.
