Gurugram Drenched: Chaos Amid Deluge

Gurugram faces severe waterlogging after incessant rain caused significant disruptions, including traffic standstills and structural damages. The collapse of the Aravali dam further exacerbated the situation. Local authorities urge evacuations and deploy measures to manage water drainage and traffic flow effectively.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:00 IST
The city of Gurugram is reeling from the effects of unrelenting rainfall that has persisted over the last two days, leading to extensive waterlogging and causing widespread disruption. Traffic has ground to a halt, and residents face severe interruptions to their daily routines.

The situation worsened on Tuesday when the Aravali dam near Kadarpur village in Sector 63 A suffered significant damage, unleashing floods onto nearby villages. Villagers noted that the heightened water pressure led to the dam's collapse, intensifying the flood risk.

In a separate incident, the heavy rains disrupted construction near Ullawas village, causing structural damage to adjacent homes and prompting an evacuation order from local authorities. The weather chaos hindered traffic flow, prompting remote working and online schooling measures as officials worked tirelessly to manage the crisis.

