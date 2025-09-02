Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

A 19-year-old, Shilu Prajapati, died after being electrocuted by an iron grille with electric current on a waterlogged road in Mahaveerpura colony. The incident occurred on Monday night, and his body was handed over to relatives post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST
Electrocution
  • Country:
  • India

A young man's life was tragically cut short when he was electrocuted on a waterlogged road in Mahaveerpura colony. The 19-year-old, identified as Shilu Prajapati, died Monday night after accidentally touching an electrified iron grille.

The fatal incident occurred while Prajapati was walking home, attempting to avoid waterlogged areas by treading close to the roadside. Unbeknownst to him, an electric current coursed through a nearby iron grille due to a misconnected bulb holder.

Despite swift efforts to save him, Prajapati was declared dead upon arrival at the local hospital. Authorities have handed over the body to his family following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

