Delhi on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Looms Over the Capital
The national capital, Delhi, is set for heavy rainfall as predicted by the weather department, with several districts under red and orange alerts. The air quality remains satisfactory. Specific areas have varying levels of predicted rain intensity, with significant variations in rainfall recorded across the city.
The weather department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Delhi, highlighting particular districts under heightened alert statuses. Overcast skies led to sporadic rain showers throughout the city.
A red alert signifies more severe weather conditions expected in central, east, northeast, west, southwest, and south Delhi. Areas in New Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Ghaziabad, remain on orange alert.
Simultaneously, the air quality index stood at 52, considered satisfactory by the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite looming thunderstorms and lightning, pollution levels remain relatively low, classified as satisfactory.
