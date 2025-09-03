Delhi on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Looms Over the Capital

The weather department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Delhi, highlighting particular districts under heightened alert statuses. Overcast skies led to sporadic rain showers throughout the city.

A red alert signifies more severe weather conditions expected in central, east, northeast, west, southwest, and south Delhi. Areas in New Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Ghaziabad, remain on orange alert.

Simultaneously, the air quality index stood at 52, considered satisfactory by the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite looming thunderstorms and lightning, pollution levels remain relatively low, classified as satisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)