Delhi on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Looms Over the Capital

The national capital, Delhi, is set for heavy rainfall as predicted by the weather department, with several districts under red and orange alerts. The air quality remains satisfactory. Specific areas have varying levels of predicted rain intensity, with significant variations in rainfall recorded across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:20 IST
The weather department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Delhi, highlighting particular districts under heightened alert statuses. Overcast skies led to sporadic rain showers throughout the city.

A red alert signifies more severe weather conditions expected in central, east, northeast, west, southwest, and south Delhi. Areas in New Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Ghaziabad, remain on orange alert.

Simultaneously, the air quality index stood at 52, considered satisfactory by the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite looming thunderstorms and lightning, pollution levels remain relatively low, classified as satisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

