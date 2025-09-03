Left Menu

Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

Heavy rains in Jammu have damaged infrastructure, risking severe flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities initiated a multi-agency operation to reinforce embankments near the damaged fourth Tawi bridge. Residents are urged to stay alert as the situation is closely monitored. Safety measures include sealing off areas with barbed wire and constructing a temporary Bailey bridge to restore traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:52 IST
Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising water levels in the River Tawi, authorities have launched a decisive operation to safeguard low-lying areas in Jammu city from potential flooding. The operation focuses on reinforcing embankments near the compromised fourth bridge, further threatened by incessant rains. Emergency teams, including civil administration, police, and army units, are working tirelessly to avert disaster.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma outlined the urgent measures as senior officials closely monitor developments. "A breach could spell disaster, inundating vast neighborhoods," Sharma warned. To mitigate risks, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to relocate, prioritizing the safety of women, children, and the elderly while large waterproof covers are being deployed to combat water seepage.

Adding to the city's woes, Jammu is partially isolated due to landslides and mudslides severing main roads. The closure of vital road links has hampered connectivity, exacerbating tensions. However, after a determined 12-hour operation, army engineers successfully installed a 110-foot Bailey bridge, restoring traffic and providing a lifeline amid the ongoing flood crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India
2
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
3
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
4
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025