Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

In response to rising water levels in the River Tawi, authorities have launched a decisive operation to safeguard low-lying areas in Jammu city from potential flooding. The operation focuses on reinforcing embankments near the compromised fourth bridge, further threatened by incessant rains. Emergency teams, including civil administration, police, and army units, are working tirelessly to avert disaster.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma outlined the urgent measures as senior officials closely monitor developments. "A breach could spell disaster, inundating vast neighborhoods," Sharma warned. To mitigate risks, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to relocate, prioritizing the safety of women, children, and the elderly while large waterproof covers are being deployed to combat water seepage.

Adding to the city's woes, Jammu is partially isolated due to landslides and mudslides severing main roads. The closure of vital road links has hampered connectivity, exacerbating tensions. However, after a determined 12-hour operation, army engineers successfully installed a 110-foot Bailey bridge, restoring traffic and providing a lifeline amid the ongoing flood crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)