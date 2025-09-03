Vedanta's Bauxite Mine Project Faces Community and Ecological Hurdles

The Union Environment Ministry has delayed its decision on Vedanta's proposal to convert over 700 hectares of forest land in Odisha's Rayagada and Kalahandi districts for the Sijimali Bauxite Mines. The decision was stalled due to unresolved issues regarding community consent, compensatory afforestation, and ecological risks, as indicated by official records.

During the Forest Advisory Committee's meeting on August 25, discussions centered on the plan to redirect 564.58 hectares in the Rayagada forest division and 143.62 hectares in the Kalahandi (South) division from a total leasehold area of 1,548.78 hectares. Vedanta, the preferred bidder from a March 2023 auction, intends to mine nine million tonnes of bauxite annually for 31 years, with an estimated 311 million tonnes of reserves.

Local communities in the affected areas have raised significant concerns, alleging that the Gram Sabha resolutions supporting mining were 'fraudulently' obtained. Subsequent opposition further complicates the proposal. The FAC also highlighted ecological concerns related to elephant habitats and potential soil erosion. The state must address these issues before any decision can be made.

