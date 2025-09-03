Left Menu

Vedanta's Bauxite Mine Project Faces Community and Ecological Hurdles

Vedanta's proposal to divert over 700 hectares of forest land for the Sijimali Bauxite Mines in Odisha faces delays due to unresolved community consent, ecological risks, and compensatory afforestation issues. Local protests and ecological concerns amplify the need for further evaluations before approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:55 IST
Vedanta's Bauxite Mine Project Faces Community and Ecological Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Environment Ministry has delayed its decision on Vedanta's proposal to convert over 700 hectares of forest land in Odisha's Rayagada and Kalahandi districts for the Sijimali Bauxite Mines. The decision was stalled due to unresolved issues regarding community consent, compensatory afforestation, and ecological risks, as indicated by official records.

During the Forest Advisory Committee's meeting on August 25, discussions centered on the plan to redirect 564.58 hectares in the Rayagada forest division and 143.62 hectares in the Kalahandi (South) division from a total leasehold area of 1,548.78 hectares. Vedanta, the preferred bidder from a March 2023 auction, intends to mine nine million tonnes of bauxite annually for 31 years, with an estimated 311 million tonnes of reserves.

Local communities in the affected areas have raised significant concerns, alleging that the Gram Sabha resolutions supporting mining were 'fraudulently' obtained. Subsequent opposition further complicates the proposal. The FAC also highlighted ecological concerns related to elephant habitats and potential soil erosion. The state must address these issues before any decision can be made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

 China
2
Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

 India
3
Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

 India
4
Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025