Monsoon Mayhem: Unrelenting Rains Trigger Devastation Across India

Monsoon fury intensified across India as relentless rains triggered landslides and infrastructure collapse, claiming four lives in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The extreme weather forced closure of schools, suspension of flights, trains, and even cremations, compounding the misery for affected regions.

In the eastern states, a new low-pressure system is set to unleash heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Odisha continues to get battered by incessant rain, experiencing its third consecutive day of storms with little sign of relief.

In Delhi, overflowing Yamuna submerged homes and disrupted daily life as evacuation efforts took place. Similarly, Punjab is grappling with its worst flooding since 1988, while Haryana and Rajasthan also face crippling waterlogging and transportation disruptions. Authorities remain on high alert as rainfall forecasts predict more trouble ahead.

