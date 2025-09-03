Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Unrelenting Rains Trigger Devastation Across India

Severe monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across India, causing landslides, flooding, and infrastructure collapse. The relentless downpour has claimed lives, displaced thousands, and disrupted essential services like transportation and education. Authorities are on high alert, coordinating rescue and relief operations amidst the widespread devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Monsoon fury intensified across India as relentless rains triggered landslides and infrastructure collapse, claiming four lives in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The extreme weather forced closure of schools, suspension of flights, trains, and even cremations, compounding the misery for affected regions.

In the eastern states, a new low-pressure system is set to unleash heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Odisha continues to get battered by incessant rain, experiencing its third consecutive day of storms with little sign of relief.

In Delhi, overflowing Yamuna submerged homes and disrupted daily life as evacuation efforts took place. Similarly, Punjab is grappling with its worst flooding since 1988, while Haryana and Rajasthan also face crippling waterlogging and transportation disruptions. Authorities remain on high alert as rainfall forecasts predict more trouble ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

