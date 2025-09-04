Evacuation Advisory Issued as Jhelum River Overflows in Budgam District

Flooding impacted several areas of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, as overflow from the Jhelum River led authorities to issue an evacuation advisory.

The advisory, issued by District Administration Srinagar, specifically targeted residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, and Mehjoornagar, urging them to relocate to safer areas.

Relief centers have been established and nodal officers appointed to assist evacuees. Announcements have been made through local outlets as the Jhelum River's water levels slightly recede but still remain dangerous in some locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)