Evacuation Advisory Issued as Jhelum River Overflows in Budgam District

Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir faced flooding as the Jhelum River overflowed. Authorities in Srinagar advised residents in low-lying areas to evacuate. Relief centers were established, and nodal officers appointed. The Jhelum's water level began to recede, but it remains above the danger mark in some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flooding impacted several areas of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, as overflow from the Jhelum River led authorities to issue an evacuation advisory.

The advisory, issued by District Administration Srinagar, specifically targeted residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, and Mehjoornagar, urging them to relocate to safer areas.

Relief centers have been established and nodal officers appointed to assist evacuees. Announcements have been made through local outlets as the Jhelum River's water levels slightly recede but still remain dangerous in some locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

