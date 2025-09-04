Tragedy Strikes: Missile Hits Demining Mission in Ukraine

A Russian ballistic missile targeted a humanitarian demining mission close to Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, according to a local official's statement on Thursday.

The attack resulted in one fatality and left two others wounded, as confirmed by Chernihiv Mayor Dmytro Bryzhynskyi through a post on the Telegram messaging app.

This incident adds to the ongoing tensions and highlights the persistent dangers in the war-impacted region of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)