Tragedy Strikes: Missile Hits Demining Mission in Ukraine

A Russian ballistic missile attacked a demining mission near Chernihiv, Ukraine, resulting in one fatality and two injuries, as reported by Chernihiv Mayor Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian ballistic missile targeted a humanitarian demining mission close to Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, according to a local official's statement on Thursday.

The attack resulted in one fatality and left two others wounded, as confirmed by Chernihiv Mayor Dmytro Bryzhynskyi through a post on the Telegram messaging app.

This incident adds to the ongoing tensions and highlights the persistent dangers in the war-impacted region of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

