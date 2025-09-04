Tragedy Strikes: Missile Hits Demining Mission in Ukraine
A Russian ballistic missile attacked a demining mission near Chernihiv, Ukraine, resulting in one fatality and two injuries, as reported by Chernihiv Mayor Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
A Russian ballistic missile targeted a humanitarian demining mission close to Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, according to a local official's statement on Thursday.
The attack resulted in one fatality and left two others wounded, as confirmed by Chernihiv Mayor Dmytro Bryzhynskyi through a post on the Telegram messaging app.
This incident adds to the ongoing tensions and highlights the persistent dangers in the war-impacted region of Ukraine.
