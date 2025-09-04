Left Menu

Delhi's Power Discoms Battle to Maintain Stability Amid Flood Crisis

Delhi's power discoms are on high alert to maintain supply in flood-hit areas along the Yamuna. Restoration is prioritized based on safety. BSES is enhancing infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, employing surveillance, preventive measures, and temporary connections to ensure essential services remain uninterrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:23 IST
Delhi's power distribution companies are in overdrive, working tirelessly to ensure electricity supply in low-lying areas affected by floods. Priority for power restoration is being given based on safety conditions and official clearance.

The inundation has affected areas like Yamuna Bazaar Ghat and many others, prompting a coordinated effort with civic bodies and disaster management teams. In some regions, flooding has intensified due to breaches like the one at Mundka caused by Mungeshpur drain.

BSES discoms have adopted various strategies like 24/7 surveillance, preventive disconnections, and electrical infrastructure strengthening to manage the crisis effectively. Temporary connections in relief camps ensure vital services continue uninterrupted amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

