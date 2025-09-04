Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Firecracker Shop

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop located in Malad, North Mumbai, on Thursday evening. While the blaze raised alarms, civic officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

The incident occurred within a chawl on Undrai Road, in close proximity to the Malad police station. Eye-witness reports indicated that flames erupted around 7 PM.

Upon receiving the distress call, authorities swiftly responded by deploying four fire engines to the scene to manage the situation. Efforts to contain the fire were concentrated on the shop, as operations continued into the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)