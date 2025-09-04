Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southeastern Afghanistan
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan with a depth of 10 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, impacting the region and prompting concerns about potential damage and casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, amplifying concerns over the potential impact on local communities.
Authorities are on alert, assessing the situation to determine the extent of damage or casualties.
