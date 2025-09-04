Left Menu

Rising River Waters in Odisha: A Persistent Threat

Several rivers in Odisha, including Mahanadi and Baitarani, have seen rising water levels due to heavy rains. The Baitarani has crossed the warning level, while the Subarnarekha remains below danger. Hirakud reservoir is closely monitored. Districts like Balasore and Bhadrak are most affected, with warnings issued for further rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:27 IST
Rising River Waters in Odisha: A Persistent Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The water levels of several significant rivers in Odisha have been steadily rising, prompting concerns among local authorities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall, as a prominent low-pressure area transitions to Chhattisgarh.

Rivers such as Mahanadi, Baitarani, Jalaka, and Budhabalang are experiencing increased water levels, with Baitarani breaching its warning threshold. Meanwhile, the Subarnarekha is still flowing four meters beneath the danger mark, according to officials.

Engineer-in-Chief Chandrasekhar Padhi from the Water Resources Department assured that, aside from minor flooding at Baitarani, no immediate flood threats exist. The Central Water Commission flagged the situation at the Baitarani in Bhadrak district as severe, indicating continued monitoring is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
2
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
3
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
4
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025