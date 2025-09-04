Rising River Waters in Odisha: A Persistent Threat

The water levels of several significant rivers in Odisha have been steadily rising, prompting concerns among local authorities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall, as a prominent low-pressure area transitions to Chhattisgarh.

Rivers such as Mahanadi, Baitarani, Jalaka, and Budhabalang are experiencing increased water levels, with Baitarani breaching its warning threshold. Meanwhile, the Subarnarekha is still flowing four meters beneath the danger mark, according to officials.

Engineer-in-Chief Chandrasekhar Padhi from the Water Resources Department assured that, aside from minor flooding at Baitarani, no immediate flood threats exist. The Central Water Commission flagged the situation at the Baitarani in Bhadrak district as severe, indicating continued monitoring is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)