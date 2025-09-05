Left Menu

DDA's Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana Sells Out in Record Time

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) witnessed a swift booking of all 152 flats under the 'Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana' within an hour, expecting a revenue of Rs 100 crores. The scheme has been extended by three months to meet the public's demand for affordable housing options in Delhi.

DDA's Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana Sells Out in Record Time
The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 'Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana' saw an impressive response as all 152 flats available were booked within just one hour of launch on Friday, a feat expected to generate Rs 100 crores in revenue.

The offered flats included 76 for the middle-income group at Lok Nayak Puram and another 76 for the economically weaker section at Narela, provided on a first-come-first-served basis. DDA's persistent efforts in accommodating the growing demand for affordable housing have led to the scheme's extension until November 26, 2025.

Innovative marketing strategies, overseen by Lt Governor VK Saxena, have played a pivotal role in this swift sale. With an extended timeframe, the DDA aims to further enhance housing accessibility, supported by completely online and transparent processes.

