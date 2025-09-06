Himachal's Ropeway Revolution: Transforming Tourism and Connectivity
The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla for Rs 1,734.70 crore, aiming to enhance tourism and reduce traffic. The initiative includes multiple projects, transforming it into a connectivity hub. Similar projects are underway across the state, aligning with eco-friendly and modern transportation innovations.
The state of Himachal Pradesh is set to undergo a transformative journey with the approval of a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla, a venture positioned as an eco-friendly and modern transportation solution akin to European tourism hubs like Switzerland.
Valued at Rs 1,734.70 crore, the project is expected to curb traffic congestion and mitigate greenhouse emissions, benefiting tourists and locals alike. Deputy Chief Minister Mukhes Agnihotri believes this initiative will significantly bolster the state's tourism and infrastructure landscape.
Future developments include ropeways for temples and rural areas, with an overarching vision of enhancing connectivity through a public-private partnership. A 38-km ropeway from Shimla to Parwanoo is also in the pipeline, promising substantial economic and social upliftment for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
