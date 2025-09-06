Left Menu

Himachal's Ropeway Revolution: Transforming Tourism and Connectivity

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla for Rs 1,734.70 crore, aiming to enhance tourism and reduce traffic. The initiative includes multiple projects, transforming it into a connectivity hub. Similar projects are underway across the state, aligning with eco-friendly and modern transportation innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:05 IST
The state of Himachal Pradesh is set to undergo a transformative journey with the approval of a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla, a venture positioned as an eco-friendly and modern transportation solution akin to European tourism hubs like Switzerland.

Valued at Rs 1,734.70 crore, the project is expected to curb traffic congestion and mitigate greenhouse emissions, benefiting tourists and locals alike. Deputy Chief Minister Mukhes Agnihotri believes this initiative will significantly bolster the state's tourism and infrastructure landscape.

Future developments include ropeways for temples and rural areas, with an overarching vision of enhancing connectivity through a public-private partnership. A 38-km ropeway from Shimla to Parwanoo is also in the pipeline, promising substantial economic and social upliftment for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

