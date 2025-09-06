Delhi Braces for Rain and Thunderstorm Amid Falling Temperatures

Rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph is anticipated across various parts of Delhi, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Saturday report.

The IMD predicts continued thunderstorms with rain for Sunday, affecting districts such as Shahdara and central Delhi. Heavy rains were noted on Saturday afternoon in east, north, and central Delhi.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.1°C, slightly below the average, while the air quality remains 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 74, CPCB data indicates.