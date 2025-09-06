Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Rain and Thunderstorm Amid Falling Temperatures

Rain and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph are expected in Delhi, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. With thunderstorms forecasted for the city, districts like Shahdara and central Delhi may experience rainfall. The air quality remains satisfactory, with an AQI of 74, while temperatures are slightly below average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph is anticipated across various parts of Delhi, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Saturday report.

The IMD predicts continued thunderstorms with rain for Sunday, affecting districts such as Shahdara and central Delhi. Heavy rains were noted on Saturday afternoon in east, north, and central Delhi.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.1°C, slightly below the average, while the air quality remains 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 74, CPCB data indicates.

