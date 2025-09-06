Karnataka's Ambitious Alamatti Dam Expansion: A Water Resource Revolution
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the government's commitment to raising the Alamatti dam's height, stressing the importance of water resource management. Efforts are underway to determine compensation for land acquisition, while proposals have been submitted to central authorities to expedite the project benefiting multiple districts.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reaffirmed the state government's commitment to raising the Alamatti dam's height from 518 meters to 524 meters. This expansion aims to improve water resource management and prevent water from flowing into the sea unnecessarily.
Shivakumar emphasized that a decision regarding land acquisition compensation will be announced soon. The state's Chief Minister and local representatives are set to collaborate on a one-time settlement to ensure smooth land acquisition processes, with plans to address rehabilitation separately.
Efforts to secure central government approval are also underway, with meetings convened with key stakeholders. The Deputy CM highlighted the project's significance, which has been included in the state budget and promises substantial benefits for the local regions.
