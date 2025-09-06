Mysterious Drone Sighting Sparks Alert in Eastern Poland

An unidentified object, believed to be a drone, crashed near the village of Majdan-Sielec in eastern Poland, according to reports from private broadcaster RMF FM on Saturday.

This occurrence has stirred apprehension, as Poland remains on high alert for objects entering its airspace following a significant event in 2022. During that time, a stray Ukrainian missile landed in a southern Polish village, resulting in two casualties and occurring just months after Russia's full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

The recent incident underscores ongoing tensions and security measures prompted by the ongoing conflict in the region.