Tragic Suffocation in Sewer: Two Lives Lost
Two individuals, Dharamraj and Vinay Kumar, tragically died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Prayagraj district's Ganga Nagar area. Despite being rushed to a hospital, they couldn't be saved. Authorities are pursuing legal action regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:23 IST
In a tragic incident on Saturday, two individuals suffocated to death after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Saidabad, Prayagraj district.
According to Handia Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, the victims—Dharamraj (48) and Vinay Kumar (16)—were performing cleaning duties in the tank when they succumbed to toxic fumes.
Efforts by local residents to rescue them led to their immediate relocation to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating and taking legal action concerning this unfortunate accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
