Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured
A wild elephant attack at Pillappara left Subhash, a forest watcher, severely injured. The incident occurred when he was attempting to drive the elephant away with another forester. Subhash suffered multiple fractures and is receiving treatment in the ICU in Thrissur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:19 IST
In a dramatic wildlife encounter, Subhash, a forest watcher, was injured by a wild elephant at Pillappara, near Athirapilly, Kerala, on Saturday night.
According to officials, Subhash was attempting to drive the elephant away from the road with his colleague. The elephant charged unexpectedly, leading to a critical injury for Subhash, who now suffers from multiple fractures.
The injured man was first taken to a hospital in Chalakudy, later transferred to Thrissur for specialized care, and is currently in the ICU. Forest officials managed to eventually drive the elephant away, ensuring the safety of the area.
