The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

Earth's temperature has surpassed critical thresholds, with conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan highlighting the complex link between war and climate change. As wars intensify climate impacts, militaries face dilemmas over fossil fuel dependence and humanitarian roles, reshaping how conflicts are understood.

Loughborough University, Sep 7 (The Conversation) - In 2024, Earth's temperature exceeded the crucial 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, marking a pivotal moment in the climate crisis. Concurrently, major armed conflicts persist in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and beyond, underscoring the intricate relationship between war and climate change.

The destructiveness of war exacerbates climate impacts, with researchers highlighting significant emissions from military operations. The US military, if considered a country, would rank as a top emitter of greenhouse gases. This revelation calls for a reassessment of resource allocation towards military power, amid growing climate challenges.

Militaries are increasingly involved in civilian emergency responses due to climate-induced disasters, raising questions about budget priorities. As climate conditions worsen, the adaptation of military forces is essential for sustaining operations while reducing fossil fuel reliance. The evolving nature of conflict necessitates a reevaluation of strategies in light of climate realities.

