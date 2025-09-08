Inter-Ministerial Team Assesses Monsoon Devastation in Uttarakhand
An inter-ministerial team from India's Centre is visiting Uttarakhand's most affected districts to assess monsoon-related damages, including heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides. Led by Joint Secretary R Prasanna, the team aims to prepare a detailed report to aid in relief efforts, with 229 homes completely destroyed and 77 fatalities reported.
An inter-ministerial team from the Centre is set to assess monsoon devastation in Uttarakhand, as heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides have severely impacted multiple districts. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, R Prasanna, leads the team.
The team was briefed by Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, before beginning their field visits. The briefing highlighted the intensity of the damage and current conditions.
The assessment covers heavily affected areas like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, with the aim of preparing a comprehensive report for the Centre, which will facilitate future relief and rehabilitation efforts. Official data indicate 77 fatalities, 94 missing persons, and significant property losses since April 1.
