Tree-Cutting Approval Accelerates Barapullah Phase 3 Flyover Completion

The CEC's approval for tree-cutting has paved the way for the Barapullah Phase 3 flyover's completion, enhancing connectivity between East and South Delhi. Initially sanctioned in 2015, the project faced multiple delays and budget escalations. With 90% of work done, officials target completion by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:38 IST
The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has granted the necessary tree-cutting permissions to facilitate the long-awaited completion of the Barapullah Phase 3 flyover, aimed at improving the connectivity between East and South Delhi.

Initiated in 2015, the project has been marred by cost overruns and repeated delays. Government officials report that over 90 percent of the construction is already completed, but around 325 trees need to be cut to finalize the project.

The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Parvesh Verma, expressed the commitment to complete the construction by the end of the year and expedite the remaining work. The flyover is designed to ensure seamless travel between Mayur Vihar-I and AIIMS by merging with the existing infrastructure at Sarai Kale Khan.

