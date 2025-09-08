Reviving Yamuna: CSR to Combat Pollution in Delhi
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed setting up a CSR-supported corpus to combat Yamuna's pollution, air contamination, and garbage issues. Engaging corporate sectors was discussed at 'The Yamuna and Delhi Rejuvenation: A CSR Dialogue'. Cooperation from industries, especially in sewage treatment, is deemed vital for achieving these goals.
In a bid to tackle major environmental challenges, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed the creation of a CSR-backed fund to rejuvenate the Yamuna, reduce air pollution, and eliminate garbage dumps.
The suggestion was made during 'The Yamuna and Delhi Rejuvenation: A CSR Dialogue' at Raj Niwas, where stakeholders, including Lt. Governor VK Saxena and industry heads, gathered to discuss solutions.
Cooperation from the industry and corporate sectors in sewage treatment and infrastructure development is seen as crucial. Authorities anticipate future discussions to forge a strategic plan, with contributions from society expected to amplify efforts.
