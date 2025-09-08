Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious vision to transform Hyderabad into a major global city within the next decade. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony for Godavari water supply and Musi river rejuvenation, Reddy emphasized his government's commitment to fostering urban development and job creation for the youth.

In a bid to bolster regional cooperation, Reddy plans to engage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to advance the Pranahita-Chevella project in Adilabad district. He also declared that the government would unveil its comprehensive 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document in December 2025.

Reddy criticized the previous government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and highlighted the Congress's role in historical projects like the Outer Ring Road, arguing that development initiatives such as Musi river redevelopment and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion are crucial for the city's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)