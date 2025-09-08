Left Menu

Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlines ambitious plans to transform Hyderabad into a premier city globally by leveraging government projects like Godavari water supply and Musi river rejuvenation. He aims to integrate development projects and critiques the previous government's inefficiencies in promoting urban development and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:29 IST
Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious vision to transform Hyderabad into a major global city within the next decade. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony for Godavari water supply and Musi river rejuvenation, Reddy emphasized his government's commitment to fostering urban development and job creation for the youth.

In a bid to bolster regional cooperation, Reddy plans to engage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to advance the Pranahita-Chevella project in Adilabad district. He also declared that the government would unveil its comprehensive 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document in December 2025.

Reddy criticized the previous government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and highlighted the Congress's role in historical projects like the Outer Ring Road, arguing that development initiatives such as Musi river redevelopment and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion are crucial for the city's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: France's Government Crisis Deepens amid National Debt Challenges

Political Turmoil: France's Government Crisis Deepens amid National Debt Cha...

 Global
2
Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

Emergency Shuts Down Heathrow Terminal

 United Kingdom
3
Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

 United Kingdom
4
Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025