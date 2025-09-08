Left Menu

India on Flood Alert: Monitoring Rising Water Levels

Severe flood conditions have been reported at 25 stations across India, affecting states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The Central Water Commission warns of continuing above-normal floods, with inflow forecasts at 42 dams. Critical water levels and heavy rainfall pose a flood risk in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported severe flood conditions in 25 stations across India, notably affecting states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. An alert is raised for the possibility of further flooding due to heavy rains.

Twenty additional stations, including locations in Delhi and Assam, are witnessing above-normal water levels. Anticipations for continued floods are high as the CWC forecasts inflows for 42 dams and barrages across multiple states.

Reservoir levels have reached critical points in the Cauvery basin, with several water bodies nearing full capacity. Potential downstream flooding remains a concern, especially if heavy rainfall persists in the catchment areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

