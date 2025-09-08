India on Flood Alert: Monitoring Rising Water Levels

On Monday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported severe flood conditions in 25 stations across India, notably affecting states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. An alert is raised for the possibility of further flooding due to heavy rains.

Twenty additional stations, including locations in Delhi and Assam, are witnessing above-normal water levels. Anticipations for continued floods are high as the CWC forecasts inflows for 42 dams and barrages across multiple states.

Reservoir levels have reached critical points in the Cauvery basin, with several water bodies nearing full capacity. Potential downstream flooding remains a concern, especially if heavy rainfall persists in the catchment areas.

