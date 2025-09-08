Jammu and Kashmir: A Region Battling Natural Calamity

An inter-ministerial team convened with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to evaluate recent flood damage throughout the union territory.

The floods caused significant destruction in several districts, ravaging homes, infrasturcture, and agriculture, though the Kashmir Valley reported no casualties. Mountainous regions were hit hardest by flash floods.

Chief Secretary Dulloo advocated for prompt central assistance to restore infrastructure and aid farmers, urging measures for swift recovery and sustainable safety in affected areas.

