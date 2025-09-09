Left Menu

NBCC Partners with Nagpur Authorities for 'Naveen Nagpur' Development

NBCC Ltd has signed an MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority to develop 'Naveen Nagpur'. NBCC will serve as the project management consultant for a new business district covering 1,710 acres. The agreement was officiated on September 8 in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NBCC Ltd has entered into a strategic agreement with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to develop a new business district known as 'Naveen Nagpur'.

In a regulatory filing unveiled on Tuesday, NBCC (India) Ltd announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMRDA was formalized on September 8. The agreement was signed by KP Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC, alongside Sanjay Meena, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Under the terms of this MoU, NBCC will take on the role of project management consultant for 'Naveen Nagpur', a planned business district spanning a total area of approximately 1,710 acres (692 hectares), with 1,000 acres earmarked for the core district and 710 acres reserved for potential future expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

