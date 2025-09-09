NBCC Partners with Nagpur Authorities for 'Naveen Nagpur' Development

State-owned NBCC Ltd has entered into a strategic agreement with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to develop a new business district known as 'Naveen Nagpur'.

In a regulatory filing unveiled on Tuesday, NBCC (India) Ltd announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMRDA was formalized on September 8. The agreement was signed by KP Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC, alongside Sanjay Meena, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Under the terms of this MoU, NBCC will take on the role of project management consultant for 'Naveen Nagpur', a planned business district spanning a total area of approximately 1,710 acres (692 hectares), with 1,000 acres earmarked for the core district and 710 acres reserved for potential future expansions.

