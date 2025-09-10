Left Menu

Japan's Weather Bureau Predicts No La Nina This Winter

Japan's weather bureau announced a 60% likelihood that La Nina will not develop, predicting usual weather conditions for the Northern Hemisphere winter. Typically, La Nina involves colder ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often causing extreme weather, such as floods and droughts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:25 IST
Japan's weather bureau has projected a 60% probability against the development of the La Nina phenomenon, foretelling steady weather conditions as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter.

La Nina events are typically associated with abnormally cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region.

These shifts in ocean temperatures can lead to extreme weather patterns, including both floods and droughts.

