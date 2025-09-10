Drones Escalate Tensions: Poland Intercepts Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that at least eight Russian drones targeted Poland during a recent attack. Poland intercepted drones in its airspace, marking the first such incident since the conflict began. The attack highlights escalating tensions as Ukraine urges neighboring countries to boost air defenses for collective security.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, at least eight Russian drones targeted Poland during a widespread assault on Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Poland successfully intercepted the unmanned aircraft, marking the first instance of such an event since the conflict began.
Zelenskiy termed the incident "an act of aggression," while emphasizing that the presence of Iranian-made drones signaled further escalation. The attack comprised approximately 415 drones and over 40 missiles aimed at Ukraine, affecting 15 regions and resulting in casualties.
Ukraine's air force neutralized a majority of these threats, but the incident has sparked calls from Ukraine's foreign minister for stronger air defense measures from neighboring nations. Zelenskiy and his government view the step as essential for ensuring collective security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
