India's Urban Boom: Transforming Spaces, Shaping Futures

India's eight major cities have nearly doubled their urban built-up areas over the past three decades, according to a new report by real estate consultant Square Yards.

The report, 'Cities in Motion - Tracing 30 Years of Urban Expansion in Key Indian Cities', revealed that the urban footprint expanded by 2,136 square km since 1995, now reaching 4,308 square km.

Tanuj Shori, CEO of Square Yards, highlighted the implications of this growth, noting that massive infrastructure investments are essential as India's urban population could increase by over 330 million by 2050.

