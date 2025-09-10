India Expands Fast Track Immigration Programme to More Airports

The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which facilitates expedited immigration clearance for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, is set to be expanded. Starting Thursday, airports in Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar will roll out the programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the expansion during a virtual event. Initially launched at Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024, the programme had already been extended to seven more airports including Mumbai and Chennai by September 2024. The programme is designed to ensure faster, smoother, and secure immigration clearance.

In the coming months, FTI-TTP is expected to further extend to 21 major airports across India. By utilising e-Gates, eligible individuals will be able to bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless travel experience. The programme is similar to the U.S. Global Entry Program, aiming to make international travel easy and secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)