Mega Home Utsav 2025: The Ultimate Real Estate Festivity Unveiled

Housing.com announces Mega Home Utsav 2025, a major real estate festival, offering exclusive property deals across India from September 10 to October 15. The all-digital event, featuring 3,800+ developers, aims to surpass 55 million reach, with new tools enhancing the homebuying experience. Attractive offers make homeownership more accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:15 IST
Housing.com, India's leading real estate technology platform, has launched the eagerly awaited Mega Home Utsav 2025. This annual event, now in its ninth edition, will run from September 10 to October 15, 2025, coinciding with the festive season.

The all-digital festival aims to provide homebuyers with unique opportunities to explore exclusive property deals across over 30 cities, including major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. With over 3,800 developers participating, the event is projected to reach a record 55 million users.

Enhanced with new features such as personalized recommendations and smart search tools, the event promises an engaging homebuying experience. Attractive offers, expert partnerships, and extensive marketing efforts further amplify its reach, reinforcing Housing.com's leadership in the real estate sector.

