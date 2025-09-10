Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1,400 Crore in Barh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commenced various development projects in Barh, near Patna, totaling Rs 1,433.77 crore. Projects include road expansions, a bridge over the Ghoba river, and enhancements of the Umanath Temple, among others. Kumar reviewed ongoing works and was joined by key political figures.

Patna | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:11 IST
Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took significant steps on Wednesday to boost regional infrastructure by laying the foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 1,433.77 crore in Barh, near Patna.

Among the ventures is a major road expansion. SH 106 will be widened into a four-lane thoroughfare, costing Rs 1,065.53 crore. Additional projects include the development of a cremation ground with an electric crematorium near the Umanath Temple at Rs 9.05 crore, and the expansion of a vital 45.7-km road stretching from Athmalgola to Mokama Bata Chowk, budgeted at Rs 249.88 crore.

Further infrastructure enhancements include constructing a bridge over the Ghoba river between Hidayatpur and Manjhauli in Bakhtiyarpur at Rs 11.92 crore, the beautification of the Umanath Temple complex costing Rs 67.74 crore, and a new drainage system for the subdivision at Rs 29.65 crore. Kumar's visit included reviewing ongoing development at Sidhi Ghat in Bakhtiyarpur and inspecting advancements of the Didarganj-Fatuha-Bakhtiyarpur-Karjan bypass. Key political figures like Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary joined the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

