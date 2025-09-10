Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes in Telangana: Six Dead, Three Injured

Six people lost their lives and three were injured after lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal and Nirmal districts. The victims were agricultural workers seeking shelter from the rain when the lightning occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:08 IST
In a tragic series of incidents on Wednesday, six individuals lost their lives and three others were injured as lightning strikes hit two districts in Telangana, according to local police.

The deceased, all agricultural laborers, were caught in the incidents as they sought refuge from the rain under trees and sheds in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nirmal districts.

The first incident in Jogulamba Gadwal district claimed three lives and left three injured. Meanwhile, in Nirmal district, a couple among three people perished instantly when they were struck by lightning near an agricultural field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

