Inferno in Mexico City: Gas Tanker Explosion Causes Chaos
A catastrophic gas tanker explosion on Mexico City's east side resulted in a massive plume of smoke and left several people with severe burn injuries. Emergency services, including firefighters and medics, quickly responded to the scene as chaotic videos captured the aftermath of the explosion.
Authorities in Mexico City have reported a devastating gas tanker explosion on the city's east side, which has unleashed a thick column of smoke and left numerous individuals with serious burn injuries.
Images shared online by officials reveal a massive blaze engulfing a truck beneath a highway overpass, while social media footage captures the panic as dozens flee the explosive scene.
Videos also depict two severely burned men, their clothing fused to their skin, as emergency vehicles rush to the chaotic site. The city's mayor and authorities confirmed that emergency teams, including firefighters and medics, are en route to manage the explosion's aftermath and tend to the injured.
