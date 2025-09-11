Left Menu

Inferno in Mexico City: Gas Tanker Explosion Causes Chaos

A catastrophic gas tanker explosion on Mexico City's east side resulted in a massive plume of smoke and left several people with severe burn injuries. Emergency services, including firefighters and medics, quickly responded to the scene as chaotic videos captured the aftermath of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:09 IST
Inferno in Mexico City: Gas Tanker Explosion Causes Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Mexico City have reported a devastating gas tanker explosion on the city's east side, which has unleashed a thick column of smoke and left numerous individuals with serious burn injuries.

Images shared online by officials reveal a massive blaze engulfing a truck beneath a highway overpass, while social media footage captures the panic as dozens flee the explosive scene.

Videos also depict two severely burned men, their clothing fused to their skin, as emergency vehicles rush to the chaotic site. The city's mayor and authorities confirmed that emergency teams, including firefighters and medics, are en route to manage the explosion's aftermath and tend to the injured.

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025