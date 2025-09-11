Left Menu

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

Flash floods in Bali and East Nusa Tenggara have resulted in significant destruction and at least 15 deaths, with 10 people missing. As the waters receded, efforts to clear mud and debris began, and hundreds of rescue workers continued searching for the missing. Heavy rains persistently cause such disasters in Indonesia.

In the aftermath of severe flash floods that struck Bali and East Nusa Tenggara, rescuers worked tirelessly to locate survivors amidst mud and debris. The devastation left at least 15 people dead and 10 missing as rescue efforts intensified.

Tuesday's torrential rains led to rivers overflowing, damaging infrastructure and inundating communities. In Bali, the receding waters on Thursday allowed authorities to clear streets dotted with overturned vehicles and scattered household items.

Despite ongoing efforts, the region remains vulnerable to such natural disasters due to heavy seasonal rains. Meanwhile, the search for survivors continues as Indonesia grapples with the aftermath of this environmental catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

