Bali Floods: Death Toll Climbs Amidst Rescues and Recovery Efforts
Floods on Bali have increased the death toll to 14, with rains receding. Rescuers are searching for missing persons and supporting 500 evacuees. No foreigners are among casualties, and flights remain unaffected. Efforts continue to clear debris and restore normalcy in affected areas.
The death toll from this week's devastating floods on the Indonesian island of Bali has risen to 14, reported a government official on Thursday. Although rainfall has ceased and water levels are diminishing in most regions, two individuals remain missing in Denpasar, the island's tourist hub capital. A 125-member rescue team has been dispatched to search for them, according to disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
During torrential downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday, floods inundated Denpasar and six of Bali's eight administrative regions, obstructing major thoroughfares, including routes to the island's international airport. Landslides stemming from these conditions were reported in some locales, primarily leading to fatalities as victims were swept away after rivers breached their banks.
No foreign nationals have been reported among the casualties, according to the agency, and airport operations remain unaffected as of Thursday. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue the efforts to pump water out of various inundated structures, and approximately 500 military personnel are engaged in clearing streets burdened by mud, debris, and rocks. Heavy rains also prompted flooding in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, resulting in four additional deaths.
